Piper Sandler Comments on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

