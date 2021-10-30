Navigator Holdings Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Navigator in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $68.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NVGS opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $463.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Navigator has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 809.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 73,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 67.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 103.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Navigator by 16.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

