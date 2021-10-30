Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.11, but opened at $23.08. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark Electronics shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,887,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,175,000 after buying an additional 721,470 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,387,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after buying an additional 87,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 748,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $829.42 million, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

About Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

