A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $64.25, but opened at $67.98. A. O. Smith shares last traded at $72.49, with a volume of 14,296 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 57.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $136,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

