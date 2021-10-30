Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $11.00 price target on the stock. 13,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 338,579 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 216,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

