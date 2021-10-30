PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 14555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get PPD alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPD by 728.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,287,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,699,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PPD by 994.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23.

PPD Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.