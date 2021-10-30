PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PACW. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

