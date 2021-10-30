Barclays Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €10.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.09 ($15.40).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

