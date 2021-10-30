Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €143.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €151.13 ($177.79).

EPA:ML opened at €135.70 ($159.65) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €136.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €132.22. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

