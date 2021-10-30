Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €111.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($115.88) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.31 ($123.90).

Shares of DG opened at €92.37 ($108.67) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €91.21.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

