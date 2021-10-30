Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

RLYB has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RLYB stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rallybio will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Company Profile

