Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $331.40 and last traded at $331.40, with a volume of 1459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $323.89.

The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.