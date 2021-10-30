Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) to Sell

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on REGI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 17,558 shares worth $939,113. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.