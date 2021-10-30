Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $140.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $140.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.80 on Thursday. Apple has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

