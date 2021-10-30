WashTec (ETR:WSU) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

WashTec (ETR:WSU) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

WSU opened at €56.20 ($66.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $752.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. WashTec has a 12 month low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a 12 month high of €62.00 ($72.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €56.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.46.

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

