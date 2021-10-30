PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of LON:PPH opened at GBX 1,398 ($18.26) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,429.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,569.30. PPHE Hotel Group has a 1 year low of GBX 916 ($11.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £594.70 million and a P/E ratio of -6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

