Contrasting Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) and Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) and Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zevia PBC and Coca-Cola FEMSA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 2 6 0 2.75 Coca-Cola FEMSA 0 1 2 0 2.67

Zevia PBC currently has a consensus price target of $18.31, indicating a potential upside of 63.65%. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus price target of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Zevia PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Coca-Cola FEMSA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zevia PBC and Coca-Cola FEMSA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola FEMSA $8.61 billion 10.49 $518.00 million $2.30 23.37

Coca-Cola FEMSA has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zevia PBC and Coca-Cola FEMSA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola FEMSA 6.46% 10.98% 4.91%

Summary

Coca-Cola FEMSA beats Zevia PBC on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay. The company was founded on October 30, 1991 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.