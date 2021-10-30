Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +~19-20% yr/yr to ~$11.8-11.9%, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.99 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.620 EPS.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.13. 7,157,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,563,936. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.52.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.