The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) versus Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Critical Survey

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Simply Good Foods $1.01 billion 3.78 $40.88 million $1.26 31.47 Sow Good $470,000.00 29.74 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

The Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Risk & Volatility

The Simply Good Foods has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Simply Good Foods 6.54% 10.44% 6.04% Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Simply Good Foods and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Simply Good Foods 0 5 5 0 2.50 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus target price of $38.55, indicating a potential downside of 2.79%. Given The Simply Good Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Simply Good Foods is more favorable than Sow Good.

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats Sow Good on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

