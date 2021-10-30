Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

VKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

