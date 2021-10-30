Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Up 418.5% in October

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a growth of 418.5% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Shares of YLLXF stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

