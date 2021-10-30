Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Up 418.5% in October

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a growth of 418.5% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.
Shares of YLLXF stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96.
