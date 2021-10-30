Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.87 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SOI opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $346.73 million, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.88. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 255.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

