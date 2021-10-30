Short Interest in Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Expands By 103.8%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,700 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the September 30th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

WSTRF opened at $2.63 on Friday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $100.56 million, a PE ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 2,114.06%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

