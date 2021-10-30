Agree Realty (ADC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ADC opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.21.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agree Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.26% of Agree Realty worth $61,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.