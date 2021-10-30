Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.