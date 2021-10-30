Financial Comparison: Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) vs. Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Novanta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Novanta $590.62 million 10.37 $44.52 million $1.95 88.49

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A Novanta 7.07% 16.21% 8.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lightscape Technologies and Novanta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Novanta 0 2 0 0 2.00

Novanta has a consensus target price of $109.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.83%. Given Novanta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novanta is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Summary

Novanta beats Lightscape Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

