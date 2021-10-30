Head to Head Comparison: Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) vs. Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Novanta and Lightscape Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $590.62 million 10.37 $44.52 million $1.95 88.49 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Novanta has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 7.07% 16.21% 8.91% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Novanta and Lightscape Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novanta currently has a consensus target price of $109.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.83%. Given Novanta’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Novanta is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Summary

Novanta beats Lightscape Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

