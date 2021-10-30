Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Garmin also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.60 EPS.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.60. 1,197,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,209. Garmin has a 1 year low of $101.23 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.48 and its 200 day moving average is $153.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.00.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

