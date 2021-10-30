Continental Resources, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

NYSE:CLR opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

