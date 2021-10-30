Mondelez International, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mondelez International in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.74 on Friday. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after buying an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.