adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for adidas in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $163.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $147.88 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day moving average of $174.31.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

