Redbox Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Redbox in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redbox’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Shares of RDBX stock opened at 14.14 on Friday. Redbox has a 1-year low of 9.12 and a 1-year high of 27.22.

