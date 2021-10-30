Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Gentherm Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Gentherm in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Gentherm stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gentherm by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Gentherm by 2.3% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

