Insider Selling: Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) insider Neil Campbell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £135,000 ($176,378.36).

Shares of IHC opened at GBX 130.94 ($1.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of £89.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.76. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 152.85 ($2.00).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 0.21 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Inspiration Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.03%.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

