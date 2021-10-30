Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Insider Acquires £24,997.70 in Stock

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) insider Mark Adrian Kirkland acquired 8,710 shares of Strix Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.70 ($32,659.66).

Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 292.50 ($3.82) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 352.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 320.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. Strix Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 213 ($2.78) and a one year high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The firm has a market cap of £604.00 million and a PE ratio of 24.48.

Get Strix Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Strix Group’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 378 ($4.94).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.