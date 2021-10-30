Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$91.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$96.10.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$65.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$62.28 and a twelve month high of C$109.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.