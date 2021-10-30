CIBC Boosts Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$54.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.50.

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$48.22 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$31.81 and a 52-week high of C$51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$107.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

