CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised CI Financial to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.14.

CIX opened at C$28.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.98. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$14.91 and a 52 week high of C$28.58.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$662.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.4114684 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.59%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

