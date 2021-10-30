Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Raised to C$1.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Desjardins raised Athabasca Oil to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$1.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21. The firm has a market cap of C$541.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.02. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.17.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$232.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

