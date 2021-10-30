Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,954. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $7,030,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 291,938 shares of company stock worth $18,728,868. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

