Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock remained flat at $$8.40 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 44,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,822. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $287.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Macatawa Bank stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

