Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Million

Brokerages expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report sales of $10.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $11.36 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $21.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $51.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 million to $51.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $94.72 million, with estimates ranging from $83.58 million to $105.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.51. 1,699,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,242. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $85.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.42. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 127,029 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

