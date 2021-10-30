$1.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report $1.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $2.47 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $12.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 197,211 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.1% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 633,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after buying an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after buying an additional 99,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 108.7% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 704,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 366,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,432. The stock has a market cap of $384.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.63. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
