$1.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report $1.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $2.47 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $12.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 197,211 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.1% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 633,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after buying an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after buying an additional 99,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 108.7% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 704,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 366,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,432. The stock has a market cap of $384.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.63. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

