Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

NYSE CPG remained flat at $$5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,195,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,687. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.024 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

