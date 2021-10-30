iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $110.44 and last traded at $110.44. Approximately 2,077,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,632,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.49.

