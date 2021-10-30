Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Trading Up 0.6%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.16. Approximately 497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 30.28% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

