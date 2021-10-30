Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEPH. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $80.10 million, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.46. Nephros has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tom Gwydir purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,031 shares in the company, valued at $84,276.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,295. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 91,380.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nephros by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nephros in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

