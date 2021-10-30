Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,582,000 after acquiring an additional 610,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 582,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after purchasing an additional 104,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.57. 547,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,399. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

