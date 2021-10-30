Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Ingevity updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NGVT stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.91. 287,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,997. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $53.23 and a twelve month high of $89.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

