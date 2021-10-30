Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $72.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,208. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.58.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $4,582,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.